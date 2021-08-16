Farms and communities in Setomaa opened their doors to people

This weekend, Setomaa farms and communities re-opened their backyards to host dinner parties. In addition to bringing hundreds of visitors to border life, the event will also have a positive impact on local life in general.

Pille Malkov, the organizer of the day, told ERR that in addition to introducing Seto cuisine and culture to people from further areas, one of the important goals is to make local communities stronger.

"The Community Cafe is very interesting in the sense that the community has been gathered here for a few years. And if the end result is that five villages come together and do such a nice thing together, this could be the theme for the future," organizer of the cafe.

This year, a record 21 cafes opened their doors on Kostipäiv, the event's Seto name. Guests came to Setomaa from Tallinn, Pärnu and Kuressaare. According to locals, the day is one of the most anticipated events of the year.

For example, the Harrõoro family has only been living on their farm for almost nine months. And although the house is still being worked on and much is still incomplete, they decided to set it aside and open their gates to guests.

The farm's owner Maikal Pikalev told ERR that he plans to take part in the event next year as well.

The event was held for the ninth time this year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!