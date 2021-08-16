Farms and communities in Setomaa opened their doors to people

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Kostipäiv in Setomaa. Source: Heleri All/ERR
News

This weekend, Setomaa farms and communities re-opened their backyards to host dinner parties. In addition to bringing hundreds of visitors to border life, the event will also have a positive impact on local life in general.

Pille Malkov, the organizer of the day, told ERR that in addition to introducing Seto cuisine and culture to people from further areas, one of the important goals is to make local communities stronger.

"The Community Cafe is very interesting in the sense that the community has been gathered here for a few years. And if the end result is that five villages come together and do such a nice thing together, this could be the theme for the future," organizer of the cafe.

This year, a record 21 cafes opened their doors on Kostipäiv, the event's Seto name. Guests came to Setomaa from Tallinn, Pärnu and Kuressaare. According to locals, the day is one of the most anticipated events of the year.

For example, the Harrõoro family has only been living on their farm for almost nine months. And although the house is still being worked on and much is still incomplete, they decided to set it aside and open their gates to guests.

The farm's owner Maikal Pikalev told ERR that he plans to take part in the event next year as well.

The event was held for the ninth time this year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

Related

covid-19 vaccines

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:14

City festival UIT kicks off in Tartu on Wednesday

14:02

More than 24,000 people received first vaccine injection last week

13:48

Vaccination buses visiting shopping centers this week

13:42

Eesti 200 announces candidate for mayor of Viimsi municipality

13:20

Belarusian cyclists drop out of Baltic Chain Tour

12:47

Basketball player running for local election on Isamaa Party's list

12:12

Gallery: Fire and dance show at Tallinn Old Town days

11:53

Estonian partners in Afghanistan fear reprisals from Taliban

11:40

Farms and communities in Setomaa opened their doors to people

11:17

Tallinn entertainment facilities implementing different restrictions

11:04

Health Board: 163 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

10:13

Employers confused by employee COVID-19 certificate procedure

09:48

Estonia, Norway to raise Afghanistan at United Nations Security Council

09:16

Martin Laas finishes seventh on second stage of Vuelta

08:49

Statistics: Unemployment rate moving toward pre-crisis level

08:17

President Kaljulaid: I am ready for a second term

15.08

Sunday radio shows described Afghanistan events as West's failure

15.08

Tänak wins last three stages of WRC Ypres Rally Belgium

15.08

Opinion Festival | Opinion leaders debated Estonia's future

15.08

Merle Karro-Kalberg: Local governments lack city greenery development plans

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: