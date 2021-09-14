Külli Taro: Politicians canceling themselves

Opinion
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Külli Taro. Source: ERR
Opinion

By keeping politicians from holding high office or making important decisions, we are doing a disservice to politicians as well as society in general, Külli Taro writes in Vikerraadio's daily comment.

Local government council elections candidates have been registered. Thousands of people all over Estonia want to contribute to local affairs by serving on municipality councils. They deserve recognition. This kind of civil activism is just what a democratic society is based on.

Of course, I expect the candidates to mean it when they pledge their time and effort, instead of running simply as vote magnets or in hopes of securing perks.

Local government council members are not paid. However, the work requires a fair bit of dedication to be done properly. Delving into regulations, procedures, detailed and development plans, reports, budgets or municipal transactions is not always fun and games. Not everyone becomes a mayor or rural municipality head, with most candidates serving as the rank and file.

Running in elections is often a person's first step in politics. Now, they will officially become one if they weren't before. A person elected to a representative body is the narrower definition of a politician. Those are either the Riigikogu or a local government council in Estonian context. More broadly speaking, we consider every person who has held political office, been tied to a political party or even just been active in public life a politician.

But why does the concept of "politician" not have a positive image in Estonia and has rather become a foul-tasting title? The status of a politician might even become a hindrance in terms of one's future career.

The recently concluded presidential election sent the message that a politician cannot be allowed to participate in running the country. Whereas the message was sent by politicians. How else to explain the agreement to find a person who is as far removed from politics as possible while still having an idea of what it is. I understand these considerations. But warding off politicians is, nevertheless, a highly unfortunate message.

Allow me to assure the reader that the mistake made in formulating such a message in no way lessens the worth of the president-elect. The matter goes beyond that, to the functioning and viability of democracy. By keeping politicians from holding high office or making important decisions, we are doing a disservice to politicians as well as society in general.

We want people as hardworking and smart as possible to run for the Riigikogu and local councils. But how to attract good specialists, smart and experienced people in a situation where they basically get canceled afterwards?

In a democracy, we elect politicians to represent us for making the most important decisions. The quality of politics depends on politicians. Officials cannot and should not be in charge of fundamental decisions.

Another blow was delivered by [Reform Party MP] Jürgen Ligi on the ERR webcast "Otse uudistemajast" when he said that the role of the Riigikogu in drafting the budget should not grow. Because "that role is incompetent, self-serving and indifferent to what matters." In other words, Ligi was referring to his colleagues as incompetent, self-serving and indifferent. Perhaps the experienced politician is right. By the way, the current system of so-called Riigikogu protection money or direct investments really isn't sensible. But that is a different topic.

If we want a capable Riigikogu and local councils, we need capable people to run in elections. Parties go to great lengths to bring in new candidates before elections. And it is becoming increasingly difficult. Why should people run for a representative body if the title of politician brings more harm than good? Whereas one is then kept from making important decisions in said bodies.

I have been very disappointed in the Riigikogu and a few local councils, embarrassed even. However, if we do not respect our representative bodies, and especially if said body does not respect itself, democracy cannot function.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

local elections 2021

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:52

Lt. Col. Rene Innos inaugurated as chief of Estonia's Cyber Command

16:12

Margus Kurm considers MS Estonia wreck abandoned property

15:46

Human Rights Center starts cooperation with NGO in eastern Ukraine

15:07

Weather agency issues level one warning due to strong winds

15:00

Külli Taro: Politicians canceling themselves

14:24

Estonia mulling new data embassy outside of Europe

14:22

Electricity prices to reach record levels again on Tuesday Updated

13:54

Italian companies made best offers for Tallinn Hospital project procurement

13:23

Tartu's third coronavirus wave started earlier than previously thought

12:56

Scientific council head: Schools can't easily move to distance learning

12:17

Estonian Greens welcome Finnish Greens support for legalizing cannabis

11:49

Defense minister: Russia's Zapad 2021 exercise a provocation against West

11:21

1.01 percent of AstraZeneca vaccine recipients have caught covid

10:51

Health Board: 171 hospitalized patients, 473 new covid cases

09:56

General Electric pays Eesti Energia €30 million compensation

09:23

Kaljulaid on working visits to Germany and Italy

08:53

Politicians trying to engage school-age voters

08:25

Estonia allocates €50,000 to humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

13.09

Riigikogu adds film campus to list of cultural buildings of importance

13.09

First therapy home for violent children without parental care opens Updated

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

13.09

Number of foreign workers in Estonia at 28,000

11.09

North Tallinn district hires private security firm to combat youth disorder

13.09

Prime minister: Hiiu County could lose restrictions

11:21

1.01 percent of AstraZeneca vaccine recipients have caught covid

10:51

Health Board: 171 hospitalized patients, 473 new covid cases

13.09

Estonian-Latvian joint offshore wind farm project kicks off

13.09

Second pillar pension payouts lead to shopping sprees

13.09

Kaljulaid criticizes Riigikogu's passivity, calls for stronger action

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: