Estonian ID cards cannot be used to enter UK from October 1

Estonian ID cards cannot be used to enter the United Kingdom from October 1, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. Only a passport will be accepted in the future.

People who entered the UK before September 30 with an ID-card may require a passport to leave the country.

It is possible to apply for a return certificate, which is a temporary single-use travel document for returning from the UK to Estonia.

As an exception, Estonian citizens officially living in the United Kingdom are allowed to enter the UK with an ID-card after October 1.

However, the ministry urges travelers to check with the travel service provider to check other documents are not needed.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends that all passengers apply for a passport already now and use it when traveling.

