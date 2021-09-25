Aggregated ratings: Reform leads over EKRE, Isamaa's support rises

Isamaa saw a rise in support in September, ERR's aggregate party ratings show. Support for other parties plateaued.

ERR aggregates the polling results of Norstat, Kantar Emor and Turu-uuringut AS as all companies use different methods of polling.

Aggregated, Reform has 26 percent, EKRE 23 percent, Center 17 percent, Eesti 200 15 percent, the Social Democrats 8 percent, Isamaa 7 percent, the Greens 3 percent and TULE 1 percent.

Isamaa's rating rose 2 percent, while most other parties rose or dropped by 1 percent. Reform, the Greens and TULE stayed the same.

--

