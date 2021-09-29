Kaia Kanepi out in round one of Chicago WTA tournament

Kaia Kanepi is out of the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic in round one, after losing in two sets to Swiss player Jill Teichmann, 6:7 (3:7), 5:7.

Like her compatriot Anett Kontaveit, also appearing in Chicago, Kanepi entered the tournament off the back of a victory – in her case the Fort Worth ITF Tournament, which she won on Sunday.

However, Teichmann, ranked 38th in the world and who Kontaveit put out of this year's U.S. Open, proved a tough opponent for the veteran Estonian player, ranked 66th, after having her first two service games broken and soon trailing 5:0 to the Swiss player. However, Kanepi fought back, taking the scoreline to 5:5, with Teichmann only winning three points in those five games.

The set went to a tie break situation, which Teichmann wrapped up convincingly at 7:3.

The second set saw much less of a swing back and forth in fortunes, though a 5:5 scoreline was still attained. This time, Teichmann headed off another tie break scenario by taking the next two games, and with it set and match.

The two players' service was statistically even.y matched, though Teichmann saw a hundred percent break point conversion rate (four out of four), compared with less than a 50 percent rate (three out of seven) for Kanepi. In overall points played, Teichmann had the slimmest of leads, at 74 to 73.

The entire match lasted nearly an hour-and-three-quarters.

Teichmann faces Magda Linette of Poland in the next round.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!