Kaia Kanepi out in round one of Chicago WTA tournament

Sports
Kaia Kanepi.
Kaia Kanepi. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
Sports

Kaia Kanepi is out of the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic in round one, after losing in two sets to Swiss player Jill Teichmann, 6:7 (3:7), 5:7.

Like her compatriot Anett Kontaveit, also appearing in Chicago, Kanepi entered the tournament off the back of a victory – in her case the Fort Worth ITF Tournament, which she won on Sunday.

However, Teichmann, ranked 38th in the world and who Kontaveit put out of this year's U.S. Open, proved a tough opponent for the veteran Estonian player, ranked 66th, after having her first two service games broken and soon trailing 5:0 to the Swiss player. However, Kanepi fought back, taking the scoreline to 5:5, with Teichmann only winning three points in those five games.

The set went to a tie break situation, which Teichmann wrapped up convincingly at 7:3.

The second set saw much less of a swing back and forth in fortunes, though a 5:5 scoreline was still attained. This time, Teichmann headed off another tie break scenario by taking the next two games, and with it set and match.

The two players' service was statistically even.y matched, though Teichmann saw a hundred percent break point conversion rate (four out of four), compared with less than a 50 percent rate (three out of seven) for Kanepi. In overall points played, Teichmann had the slimmest of leads, at 74 to 73.

 The entire match lasted nearly an hour-and-three-quarters.

Teichmann faces Magda Linette of Poland in the next round.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

local elections 2021

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:21

State to offer football club €800,000 to relocate hall

11:57

Isamaa expels Paide mayor Priit Värk

11:25

All state high schools should be ready in Tallinn by 2023

10:48

Health Board: 208 covid patients, 747 new cases, one death

10:43

Estonian chef seventh in prestigious Bocuse d'Or culinary competition

10:14

Gallery: Plaque unveiled to mark Estonia ferry disaster

09:49

AK: Large chunk of last year's protection money funds still not distributed

09:19

Kaia Kanepi out in round one of Chicago WTA tournament

08:52

Anett Kontaveit through to round two in Chicago

08:23

Ratings: EKRE gains narrow lead over Reform

28.09

Government approves one-year extension of coronavirus fuel excise duty cuts

28.09

Medicines agency: No proceedings against covid vaccine raffle organizers

28.09

Saaremaa drunk driver murder charge overturned

28.09

Supreme Court: Municipalities should monitor 'electoral tourism'

28.09

Center Party completes bill to change presidential election system

28.09

President declines assent to bill amending employer-employee legislation

28.09

Free Estonian language class registration opens on October 4

28.09

New concert venue D3 opening its doors, DJ Gerd Janson hosting first night

28.09

Government coronavirus advisory council chief: Schools should stay open

28.09

AK: Most parties going in for protection money distribution this year

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

28.09

UK Daily: Tax authority fines Wise co-founder nearly €430,000

28.09

Free Estonian language class registration opens on October 4

27.09

Rail Baltica project deadline in Estonia put back to end of decade

28.09

Health Board: 200 covid patients, 796 new cases, five deaths

28.09

Radio Sweden releases new Estonia ferry wreck video

28.09

President declines assent to bill amending employer-employee legislation

28.09

Number of million-euro or more houses being listed on real estate market

28.09

Restaurant owners blame 'low turnover' on vaccination certificates

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: