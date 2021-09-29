Teachers to receive 7.3 percent payrise next year

An average teacher's salary will rise to €1,653 per month in 2022 - an increase of 7.3 percent, the Ministry of Education confirmed on Wednesday. The cost of the pay increase will be €30 million.

The average salary will rise from €1,540 to €1,653 - an increase of €113. The minimum teaching salary will rise to €1,412 - an increase of €97.

The funding allocated for teachers' salaries in the state budget will be €419 million.

The salary will keep pace with the rising national average salary.

"We cannot allow for the average salary of teachers to drop below the state's average. We need to invest in people and less in concrete to ensure that we have motivated teachers instructing our students," said Minister of Education and Research Liina Kersna (Reform).

The government allocated €20.7 million for the pay rise. An additional €9.3 million will come from the ministry savings, such as the postponement or cancellation of investments, renovations and repairs.

The government will also spend 12 million on helping children who struggled with distance learning.

