Statistics: Retail sales revenue grew by 9 percent on year

The sales revenue of retail trade enterprises increased by 9 percent in August to €762 million. The sales revenue of manufactured goods grew the most, by 17 percent.

Jaanika Tiigiste, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said that turnover increased in grocery stores and in stores selling manufactured goods as well as in enterprises engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel.

"Among these three, turnover grew the most in stores selling manufactured goods – by 15 percent. In stores selling via mail order or the internet, turnover increased by as much as 33 percent," added Tiigiste.

Among stores selling manufactured goods, a higher than average growth in turnover (17 percent) was recorded in stores selling household goods and appliances, hardware and building materials, and in stores selling second-hand goods and in non-store retail sale (stalls, markets, direct sale).

Compared to August 2020, turnover increased by 3 percent in grocery stores and by 9 percent in enterprises engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel.

In August, compared to July this year, the turnover of retail trade enterprises decreased by 3 percent. According to the seasonally and working-day adjusted data, turnover remained on the same level compared to the previous month.

In the first eight months of 2021, the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased by 11 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!