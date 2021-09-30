Statistics: Retail sales revenue grew by 9 percent on year

News
Shoppers at Tallinn's Ülemiste keskus mall.
Shoppers at Tallinn's Ülemiste keskus mall. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The sales revenue of retail trade enterprises increased by 9 percent in August to €762 million. The sales revenue of manufactured goods grew the most, by 17 percent.

Jaanika Tiigiste, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said that turnover increased in grocery stores and in stores selling manufactured goods as well as in enterprises engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel.

"Among these three, turnover grew the most in stores selling manufactured goods – by 15 percent. In stores selling via mail order or the internet, turnover increased by as much as 33 percent," added Tiigiste.

Among stores selling manufactured goods, a higher than average growth in turnover (17 percent) was recorded in stores selling household goods and appliances, hardware and building materials, and in stores selling second-hand goods and in non-store retail sale (stalls, markets, direct sale).

Compared to August 2020, turnover increased by 3 percent in grocery stores and by 9 percent in enterprises engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel.

In August, compared to July this year, the turnover of retail trade enterprises decreased by 3 percent. According to the seasonally and working-day adjusted data, turnover remained on the same level compared to the previous month.

In the first eight months of 2021, the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased by 11 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

local elections 2021

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:42

'Reckless' Estonian bears cause trouble on Latvian border

12:23

Alcohol consumption among young people falling, little gender difference

11:56

Margus Hunt placed on Chicago Bears active roster after strong performance

11:40

Gallery: ETV local elections debate features leading Pärnu candidates Updated

11:23

Tartu City Council discusses linking commissioners' fees to average salary

11:09

Government approves 2022 state budget Updated

10:50

Health Board: 206 covid patients, 789 new cases, five deaths

10:24

No confidence motion in Tallinn deputy mayor fails to pass

09:52

Political scientist: Reform's mistakes have been EKRE ratings gift

09:21

Estonia, Hungary had lowest number of asylum applications in 2020

08:23

Statistics: Retail sales revenue grew by 9 percent on year

29.09

Injury prompts Anett Kontaveit to pull out of Chicago WTA tournament

29.09

SDE calls on president to reject 'wood-burning law'

29.09

Business daily: Wise founders richest people in Estonia

29.09

Prime minister: Noone dismissed from armed forces for vaccination refusal

29.09

Many people testing volume of coronavirus anitbodies post-vaccination

29.09

Top officials must disclose lobbyist meetings over past quarter by Thursday

29.09

Gallery: Rescue workers protest for higher wages

29.09

Ministry secretary general: Lake Peipsi saved by cross-border cooperation

29.09

Health Board not ruling out new restrictions if hospitals' workloads rise

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

28.09

Free Estonian language class registration opens on October 4

29.09

Business daily: Wise founders richest people in Estonia

29.09

Health Board: 208 covid patients, 747 new cases, one death

28.09

UK Daily: Tax authority fines Wise co-founder nearly €430,000

29.09

MS Estonia bow visor fragments may show traces of exposure to extreme heat

29.09

Injury prompts Anett Kontaveit to pull out of Chicago WTA tournament

29.09

Health Board not ruling out new restrictions if hospitals' workloads rise

29.09

SDE calls on president to reject 'wood-burning law'

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: