Architects union names top 10 architectural achievements of the century

The Union of Estonian Architects (Eesti Arhitektide Liit), which celebrated its 100th birthday on Friday, announced the top 10 architectural objects most worthy of recognition from the last century.

President of the Association of Architects Andro Mänd said good architecture which has withstood the test of time deserves to be recognized.

"What is meant by architecture with a lasting value is that the architectural integrity of the building has been preserved in the form in which it was originally designed by the architect. One of the aims of this recognition is to add value to Soviet-era architecture," Mänd said.  

Only public architecture was included in the competition but, in the future, a similar event will be organized for private architecture.

The top 10 buildings are:

The Riigikogu building (1920-1922), Herbert Johanson, Eugen Habermann

Pärnu beach building (1938-1939), Olev Siinmaa

Tallinn Fire Station (1939), Herbert Johanson

Tallinn Song Festival Stage (1960), Alar Kotli, Henno Sepmann

The Flower Pavilion (1960) and Cafe Tuljak in Tallinn (1964-1966), Valve Pormeister

Jäneda State farm's technical school (1975), Valve Pormeister

Okta Centrum, Rapla (1977), Toomas Rein

Tehvandi Sports Center, Otepää (1978), Peep Jänes, Tõnu Mellik

Tallinn Linnahall (1980), Raine Karp, Riina Altmäe

Karja tänav flower shop (1978-1983), Vilen Künnapu

Editor: Helen Wright

