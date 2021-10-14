Ministry wants parties' names in civil court cases to be confidential

News
Maris Lauri.
Maris Lauri. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The Ministry of Justice has tabled a legislative amendment which, if it passes, would make private individuals' names confidential in civil court cases, including in reports of in-force judgments.

Minister of Justice Maris Lauri (Reform) said that: "We must make sure that people are not afraid to go to court just because they are afraid of getting into the media with their name and personal problems."

The Ministry of Justice approved legislative amendments at a round table held on Wednesday, attended by representatives of the media and the judiciary.

The resulting draft bill will be put before the Riigikogu.

"Even the draft's feedback largely supports the notion that the names of all participants in court proceedings do not have to be made public in cyberspace. This is not the principle of publicity of court proceedings, which is prescribed by the Constitution," Lauri continued, according to a press release.

At the same time, Lauri said, journalists would have access to comprehensive solutions, who do not have to provide separate justifications.

She said: "The ministry believes in, and will rely on, the ethics of journalists in disclosing people's problems."

The practice of company names being made public in court judgments, as well as names of individuals convicted or acquitted in criminal proceedings, will remain intact, while in the case of those acquitted, individuals will get the right of non-disclosure of their names in public, if they request it.

The situation where civil and administrative hearings are closed to the public will remain the case also.

The justice ministry also wants to make pending court decisions public before they enter into force, ERR reports. These are to be published in the state gazette, the Riigi Teataja, immediately after their publication, with the note: "Not entered into force". 

If the decision enters into force or is revoked, the corresponding note will be automatically removed from the decision and the new status inserted.

The draft also allows a person outside the proceedings to submit an application for access to the court file in a case discussed in civil and closed proceedings, or in a case terminated in criminal proceedings.

In addition to court judgments, a number of court ruling categories, such as conditional release from custody, apartment and co-ownership, and access to a public road, are subject to disclosure upon entry into force of the draft.

A court hearing may be transmitted online at the initiative of a court, with notice of the broadcast to be published via the Riigi Teataja website, under the new draft, under the presumption that this will be used for administrative matters of wider public interest.

The Code of Criminal Procedure will also be supplemented

Individuals who have been required to maintain the secrecy of circumstances which have become known at a hearing will also be able to appeal that obligation, under the new regulations, if they pass.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

local elections 2021

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:24

Kersna, Soomere make new R&D council lineup

16:56

Investigation starts after Tallinn shipyard worker killed in accident

16:18

Prime minister: PPA to crack-down on businesses flaunting covid rules

15:51

Ministry wants parties' names in civil court cases to be confidential

15:20

Erik Gamzejev: 'Adverse analytical findings' at elections

14:47

First Tallink ship arrives in Scotland to accommodate UN conference

14:20

Gallery: Estonian ambassador to the Netherlands presents credentials

13:53

Competition Authority: Compensating network discounts viable and welcomed

13:27

Karis orders Kadriorg honor guard return to wearing dress uniform

13:07

Karis' meetings with Latvian and Finnish presidents canceled due to Covid Updated

12:55

Family physician: The government should not act on emotions

12:26

EKRE, SDE call for clearer government communication

11:58

Minister: Reduced energy charges to cost state €75 million

11:36

Global Estonian Report: October 13-20

11:29

Spread of coronavirus in Estonia has reached very high level

11:03

Simson: Electricity prices can be lowered by reducing excess VAT

10:57

Health Board: 342 hospitalized patients, 1,060 cases, five deaths

10:24

Tartu mayoral candidates debate governance, green space, bike lanes

09:53

Prime minister: Why the majority should be restricted is a growing question

09:24

Kuressaare Airport to transition to remote traffic service in 2023

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

13.10

Anti-money laundering chief: Cryptocurrency licenses should be revoked Updated

11:29

Spread of coronavirus in Estonia has reached very high level

13.10

Prime minister distances from Tuesday's statements regarding restrictions

13.10

Anthropologist: Tallinn losing its distinctive face copying the West

13:07

Karis' meetings with Latvian and Finnish presidents canceled due to Covid Updated

10:57

Health Board: 342 hospitalized patients, 1,060 cases, five deaths

09:53

Prime minister: Why the majority should be restricted is a growing question

09.10

ECDC recommends stricter entry restrictions for Estonia, Baltic states

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: