Rait Kuuse named next deputy chancellor of prisons

Minister of Justice Maris Lauri (Reform) has appointed Rait Kuuse as the new deputy chancellor of prisons. Kuuse will start at the position from the new year, when his predecessor Priit Kama's term ends.

Prior to his appointment, Kuuse had been serving as deputy chancellor at the Ministry of Social Affairs since 2014. Since 2017, he has been a member of the Estonian prisons association (EVT), and headed up Tallinn Prison 2011-2014, when the facility was still located at its former site on Magasiini.

From 2001-2012, Kuuse worked in positions where his main task was to help inmates rehabilitate back into society, and organizing and leading probation services. He has advised other countries' authorities in reforming criminal policies and finding alternatives to imprisonment, ERR reports.

Priit Kama who was in the position for 16 years announced at the beginning of September his leaving from the Ministry of Justice.

