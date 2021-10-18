President gives assent to controversial wood-burning energy bill

news
President Alar Karis at his desk during his first week in office.
President Alar Karis at his desk during his first week in office. Source: Office of the President of the Republic of Estonia.
news

President Alar Karis promulgated three laws Monday, one of which is a controversial piece of legislation which will facilitate state support for burning woody biomass at power plants in the eastern city of Narva, and which had been inherited from Kersti Kaljulaid's presidency.

In line with his constitutional role, President Karis, who was sworn in as head of state a week ago to the day, gave his assent to a legislative amendment to the Electricity Market Act.

The act provides for the option of support for generating electricity from renewable energy sources, to make up 40 percent of Estonia's total end-use electricity consumption by 2030.

In late September, as the law passed, opposition Social Democratic (SDE) MP Jevgeni Ossinovski urged Karis' predecessor, Kersti Kaljulaid, to send the law back to the Riigikogu unsigned.

Ossinovski said the law would further inflate the price of electricity, at a time when prices are already soaring, while increasing deforestation.

The act in its current form is unconstitutional, Ossinovski added.

SDE in fact proved a lone voice of opposition since the amendment is in effect a multi-party one; it was originally tabled by the Center/EKRE/Isamaa coalition and passed its third reading at the Riigikogu with a Center/Reform lineup in office. SDE is the only other party.

In the event time caught up with events as Kaljulaid's term ended and Karis' began.

The amendment will improve the conditions of competition in the transition of domestic supply of electricity to renewable energy sources, the president's office said.

The Center/Reform coalition reduced the woody biomass-burning subsidy from three years to two.

In the 1990s, burning wood at power stations constituted an environmentally-friendly fuel source, but the practice has ceased to be seen as such at EU-level since then. The power stations using it were designed to be fueled by shale oil, mined and refined in Ida-Viru County and a sector also under immense pressure as a result partly of EU climate change policies.

President Karis also on Monday promulgated amendments to the Employment Contracts Act and the Product Conformity Act.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:22

President gives assent to controversial wood-burning energy bill

18:51

Just Film brings young Estonians' movies to screens

18:27

NATO jets scrambled once last week due to Russian flight

18:00

Merili Nikkolo appointed Eesti Ekspress editor-in-chief

17:18

Dynamic duo of Estonian bears captured in northern Latvia

16:51

Gambling software developer Playtech sold for more than €3 billion

16:36

LIVE BLOG: Local Elections 2021 Updated

16:23

PPA detain two illegal migrants in Tallinn

15:51

Kõlvart: We need some time for coalition negotiations

15:12

How accurate were the local election forecasts for Tallinn?

14:43

Reform to consult with SDE and Isamaa for Tartu coalition

14:15

Raik: We are moving toward a coalition in Narva

13:49

Eesti 200 chairwoman: We are ready for coalition in Tartu

13:24

Stagnant pace of vaccination will not help in exit from crisis

13:04

Reform mayor candidate: Coalition against election winner will not end well

12:37

Lidl to hire 800 store employees in Estonia

12:17

Kristina Kallas only outstanding party leader by local election performance

11:31

SDE chairman: I have done the best I could as leader

11:04

Estonia to present Peeter Simm's "Vee peal" for international Oscar

10:33

Health Board: 408 hospitalized patients, 821 cases, three deaths

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

08:18

Local elections 2021: Results Updated

16:36

LIVE BLOG: Local Elections 2021 Updated

16.10

Statistics Estonia: How high are salaries in the most in-demand sectors?

02:10

Center Party loses absolute majority in Tallinn

12:37

Lidl to hire 800 store employees in Estonia

10:33

Health Board: 408 hospitalized patients, 821 cases, three deaths

01:07

Reform wins in Tartu, Eesti 200 makes breakthrough

17.10

Voter turnout exceeds 2017 local elections level at 54.8 percent Updated

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: