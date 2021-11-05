Injury ends Kanepi's run in Estonian tournament

Kaia Kanepi and others on court at the Haabneeme ITF tennis tournament.
World 72nd-ranked tennis player Kaia Kanepi retired from the ITF tournament held in Haabneeme, Estonia, due to a heel injury.

Kanepi advanced to the second round of the tournament after defeating Caijsa Wilda Hennemann in straight sets, 6:1, 6:1, on Thursday.

The Estonian was ranked first in the tournament, but had to retire in her second round match-up against Brit Katie Swan due to a heel injury. Portal Delfi Sport reported that it is Kanepi's right heel, which has affected her play and training for months.

Swan will face Chinese player Yue Yuan in the quarterfinals of the ITF Haabneeme tournament.

The two other Estonians taking part in the tournament, in Viimsi, just outside Tallinn, Maileen Nuudi and Elena Malõgina, lost their opening matches on Thursday.

--

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

