Kanepi wins opening game in Haabneeme ITF tournament

Kaia Kanepi won her opening game at the Haabneeme International Tennis Federation (ITF) W25 tournament, before a home crowd Wednesday, beating Caijsa Wilda Hennemann (ranked 497th in the world) in straight sets, 6:1, 6:1.

Kanepi, ranked 72nd by the WTA, will face Briton Katie Swan (286th) Thursday,

The two other Estonians taking part in the tournament, in Viimsi, just outside Tallinn, Maileen Nuudi and Elena Malõgina, lost their opening matches.

The ITF Women's World Tennis Tour is a series of professional tennis tournaments for female professional tennis players and is a feeder competition for the WTA circuit.

The Haabneeme tournament is played on indoor, hard courts.

