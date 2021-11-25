Lidl recruiting employees in front of other retail stores

German budget retail chain Lidl started a major recruiting campaign this fall, which the chain hopes will attract some 800 people to work in the eight stores set to be opened in Estonia.

Several of Lidl's buildings have already been completed, but the company has not yet announced when they will be opened.

The chain has now registered public meetings with the Police and Border Guard Board in front of several retail chains and has marked "presenting Lidl Eesti's views" as the reason for the public meetings.

"We will meet potential candidates during the recruiting campaign and will distribute information about applying," Lidl spokesperson Katrin Seppel said.

Last Saturday, the budget chain set up shop in front of the Rimi store in Nurmenuku, Tallinn and has registered a meeting in the vicinity of the Maxima store on Keemikute tänav, Maardu.

In October, Lidl kicked off a major recruiting campaign, which has resulted in thousands of applications sent to the chain. In total, the company will hire 800 employees for eight stores in Estonia.

The chain promises to pay workers wages that are higher than the average sector wage by a quarter. According to ads published by Lidl, store workers will be paid a gross wage of €1,025 a month.

Lidl has stores in 32 countries and opened 15 in Latvia this year.

