Toomas Tirs.
Toomas Tirs. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
On Thursday, Estonia's new ambassador to Uzbekistan Toomas Tirs presented his credentials to the Uzbek foreign minister Abdulaziz Kamilov in Tashkent.

This is the first time an Estonian ambassador to Uzbekistan resides in the Central Asian region (in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan), which contributes to closer cooperation between Estonia and Uzbekistan, the foreign ministry announced.

"Uzbekistan has the fastest growing economy in Central Asia and its population makes up more than half of the population of Central Asia. This is why Estonia companies interested in Central Asia are following developments in Uzbekistan with particular interest," Tirs said.

The ambassador said that digital cooperation has a lot of potential, as does education, logistics and tourism. "Uzbekistan would like to boost cooperation with the European Union and join the WTO, which Estonia completely supports," Tirs added.

Ambassador Toomas Tirs graduated from the University of Tartu and the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire with a degree in business management. He joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 2007 and has worked in the Political Department and the External Economic and Development Cooperation Department, as well as in the Permanent Representation of Estonia to the EU.

In 2015, Ambassador Tirs worked as a national expert at the Secretariat of the Latvian Presidency of the Council of the European Union, and as head of logistics of the Estonian presidency of the Council of the EU, under the Government Office between 2016 and 2018.

From 2018 to 2021, Toomas Tirs was the Estonian Ambassador to Belgium and Luxembourg and as Deputy Head for Administrative Affairs at the Permanent Representation of Estonia to the EU. Toomas Tirs is co-accredited to Kazakhstan and Tajikistan.

Ambassador to Uzbekistan presents credentials

