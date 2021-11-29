Estonia to chair Syria 'violent crimes' meeting at UN Security Council

Estonia will chair a meeting in the UN Security Council to highlight the continuing impunity in Syria for violent crimes, including war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Estonian Ambassador to the United Nations Sven Jurgenson will host the meeting on Monday.

Spokespeople for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told BNS: "The session will also provide an opportunity to revitalize the UN Security Council's discussions on this issue and to highlight the Council's commitment to take steps to ensure international peace and security."

Speakers at the Arria-formula meeting include Catherine Marchi-Uhel, head of the International, Impartial and Independent Mechanism (IIIM) to assist in the investigation and prosecution of persons responsible for the most serious crimes under International Law Committed in the Syrian Arab Republic since March 2011.

Additionally, Claus Kress, professor of criminal and international law at the University of Cologn, Waad Al-Kateab, a Syrian journalist and film director and Omar Alshogre, war refugee and representative of the Syrian civil society will attend.

At the invitation of Estonia, the co-chairs of the meeting together with Estonia are Security Council members France, the United States and the United Kingdom, and UN members Belgium, Canada, Germany, Georgia, Liechtenstein, the Netherlands, Qatar, Sweden and Turkey.

The session can be watched on UN TV.

Estonia's term on the United Nations Security Council ends on December 31, 2021.

