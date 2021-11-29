US Secretary of State to visit Riga for NATO summit

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Latvia this week to participate in the NATO foreign ministers meeting, the U.S. Embassy in Tallinn said on Monday.

The meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers in Riga will take place from November 30 - December 1.

Estonia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets (Center) will also attend.

On the first day, ministers will discuss European security issues and an exchange of views on NATO's next strategic concept, the Minister of Foreign Affairs said.

On the second day, a meeting will be held with the foreign minister of Ukraine and Georgia. Discussions will also be held about lessons of the Afghanistan mission and the situation in the Western Balkans, together with representatives of Finland, Sweden and the EU.

