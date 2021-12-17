TV3 channel news show to get new chief producer

Commercial television channel TV3 will make changes to its news program in the new year with Anneli Lahe starting as the main producer of the channel's news show. In addition, TV3 is concluding an agreement with the city of Tallinn to show "Tallinna uudised" ("Tallinn News") in the evenings.

To ERR's knowledge, TV3 has recently laid off several employees, but CEO Signe Suur said that there are no major changes in the program planned and this is a normal change of positions. "Some positions change in all companies and organizations, I do not think there is anything special about it," Suur told ERR.

Anneli Lahe, a television producer, and Talis Talv, head of the technical team, will start working as the main producers of the news program from the new year.

"There are no plans to change the format, news volume and other features of the program," Suur said.

TV3 is concluding an agreement with the city of Tallinn, which is seeking airtime for its program "Tallinn News". According to the head of the company, the changes in the news coverage are not related to an external partner.

The show is scheduled to air from Monday, January 10, from 6 p.m. to 10.30 p.m. Monday to Friday. The length of the show will be 15-20 minutes.

Suur said that the company has not yet signed an agreement with Tallinn and so far it is not possible to comment on the topic.

Until now, "Tallinn News" has been broadcast on Kanal 2. Jüri Pihel, the head of the channel's owner company, said that the program will no longer be broadcast starting from the new year. Pihel noted that the city buys airtime with procurements and this year they did not turn out to be a winner.

According to the airtime subscription, the city wants to receive as long a clip of its news as possible on the main news program of the channel, and every two days a main news channel of the TV channel must be broadcast on the Tallinn news block.

City Media is responsible for the production of the show. The subscriber has the right to reduce or increase the number of programs by 10 percent.

All Media Eesti operating the TV3 channel, which was previously profitable, made a loss of €1.5 million last year, its turnover fell by 15 percent to €13 million. According to the employment register, the company employed 98 people at the end of last year and this year, the number of employees decreased to 89 people.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!