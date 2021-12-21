Estonian Weather Service warns of slippery roads

Roads will be slippery across Estonia on Tuesday, the Estonian Weather Service said. A level one warning has been issued.

Level one means the weather is "potentially dangerous". The service advises people to be "attentive" and follow the weather if they plan to go outside.

On Tuesday morning, the agency said: "Risk of slippery roads!"

More snow and low temperatures are forecast in the coming days.

Source: Estonian Weather Service.

