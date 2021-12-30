Russian man fined after crossing Estonian border by kick-sled

A Russian national has been fined after illegally crossing the border into Estonia. The man reportedly used a kick-sled, to transport himself over Lämmijärv's frozen surface.

The man, aged 59 and a Russian citizen, was fined €80 after being apprehended by Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) officials.

A kick-sled is often used to effectively navigate on frozen lakes and over winter terrain in general.

Bisected by the Estonian-Russian border, Lämmijärv lies to the south of the much larger Peipsi järv, linking the latter to Pihkva järv. The lake system makes up much of Estonia's eastern border, and usually freezes over in winter.

