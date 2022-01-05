Estonia's border lakes popular fishing spots after ATV ban lifted

News
A frozen Lake Peipus.
A frozen Lake Peipus. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
News

Starting Tuesday, it is now allowed to take an ATV or snowmobile on Lake Peipus (Peipsi järv), Lake Pihkva and Lämmijärv. Since the zander season has already kicked off, several fishermen were already working the lake on Tuesday, ETV's daily affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

The shores of Estonia's eastern lakes were quite empty on Tuesday, as fishermen had already moved out onto the ice, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Tuesday evening.

"[ATVs and snowmobiles] are a great help for fishermen, because pulling a led back by yourself is heavy and since we are talking about distances of 10-20 km on Peipus, it is unthinkable to traverse it on foot," said OÜ Latikas board chair and fisherman Margus Narusing.

Since an all-terrain vehicle allows fishers to travel longer distances and the zander season has kicked off, Narusing said Lake Peipus is currently a very popular location.

"If the starter pistol is fired and it is open season on zander can be caught from January, everyone will go fishing and as much as the half-year quota is caught right away - some 200 tons. Everyone wants to catch as many and as fast as possible," Narusing added.

"For example, if I go on foot and can put down five nets, I can maybe catch 100 kg of fish, but if I go with an ATV and can put down 20 nets, I can already pull out some 400 kg," the fisher added.

Although most fishermen on the lake currently are looking to bag larger amounts of zander, there are still those that prefer to fish to go fishing the old-fashioned way. It also allows them to stay active and enjoy the nature. Additionally, walking is safer as the lake ice has already claimed the lives of at least two ATV-riding men this winter.

"It depends on the depth of the lake, the flow, springs and vegetation. The ice is not the same all-around and unfortunate situations can take place at any moment," said Konstantin, a local fisher.

When venturing out onto the ice by ATV, it is mandatory to register the departure. To do this, the person must first create an account on the border guard's self-service website at www.piiriveekogu.ee, and after that one's departure to and arrival from the lake can be registered either by text message or on the same website.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:01

New maritime spatial plan to reach government soon

16:26

New head of scientific council wants to retain PERH chief doctor

15:47

Experts: Latest second pillar payout likely to exacerbate inflation

15:08

Health Board: Rate of vaccinated and unvaccinated infected has equalized

14:28

Children will not receive booster doses anytime soon

13:54

Covid self-isolation requirement likely to be cut to five days Updated

12:21

Vaccination coverage may never reach 70 percent

11:54

Experts: Finland's accession to NATO unlikely in near future

11:29

Coalition hinting at unity on energy VAT reduction bill

11:22

Estonia's border lakes popular fishing spots after ATV ban lifted

10:57

Former Swedbank CEO charged with fraud related to bank's Estonia operations

10:33

Health Board: 231 hospitalized patients, 1,491 new cases, 2 death

10:24

Booster dose can be given 5 months after recovery from coronavirus

09:47

National team striker finds new home club in Thailand

09:23

Party ratings: Reform widens gap on EKRE, Center

08:51

Prime minister: NATO allies do not underestimate Russia

08:25

Security expert: Little info known about NATO foreign ministers' meeting

04.01

Tartu court finds local elections candidate guilty of domestic violence

04.01

Former EKRE Tallinn city council member to join Center Party

04.01

Interior minister: May be interregnum before new secretary general in place

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

02.01

Irja Lutsar: Omicron strain suggests virus running out of steam

04.01

Health Board: 238 hospitalized patients, 1,497 new cases, 1 death

04.01

MP: Estonia should launch NATO Article 4 consultations

04.01

Belgian F-16s to make low-altitude flights across Estonia through the week

10:33

Health Board: 231 hospitalized patients, 1,491 new cases, 2 death

08:51

Prime minister: NATO allies do not underestimate Russia

04.01

UK magazine nominates Estonian jazz artist's album among top for 2021

04.01

Health Board: Omicron unlikely to bring along complete lockdown

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: