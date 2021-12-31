ATVs allowed onto border lakes from January 1

ATV on ice.
ATV on ice. Source: PPA
As the ice cover on the border lakes between Estonia and Russia has become stronger, it will be allowed to go onto the ice of the lakes from the Estonian shore also with an ATV from the new year.

People moving on foot or by ATV will be allowed on the ice of lakes Peipsi, Pskov and Lammijarv, as well as the Narva Reservoir, from January 1, spokespeople for the Police and Border Guard Board said on Friday.
Only people moving on foot will be allowed onto the ice of lakes Vaniku, Pabra and Kriiva.

Narva River and Lake Pattina meanwhile remain off-limits both for those moving on foot and by ATV.

When venturing out onto the ice by ATV, it is mandatory to register the departure. To do this, the person must first create an account on the border guard's self-service website at www.piiriveekogu.ee, and after that one's departure to and arrival from the lake can be registered either by text message or on the same website.

--

Editor: Roberta Vaino

