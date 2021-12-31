Raido Ränkel and Keidy Kaasik win Estonian cross-country ski championships

At a time when top Estonian skiers are in the midst of a world championship season, the Estonian championships were held in Otepää on Thursday. Raido Ränkel took home the domestic championship in the men's 10 km free-skate and Keidy Kaasiku won the women's 5 km free-skate.

The 31-year old Ränkel told ERR that it was a difficult competition, even though some of his main competitors were not able to participate. Second place went to Martin Himma, third was Latvian skier Indulis Bikse. Kaspar Päärson took home bronze in the Estonian championships, finishing sixth in the competition.

The absolute winner in the women's 5 km free-skate was Ukrainian Marina Antsibor, but Keidy Kaasiku was the fastest Estonian, followed by her twin sister Kaidy Kaasiku. The sisters were separated by just 0.5 seconds in the finish. Third was former European sprint biathlon champ Tuuli Tomingas, who finished fifth in the competition, less than five seconds after the Kaasiku sisters.

Keidy ja Kaidy Kaasiku. Source: ERR

