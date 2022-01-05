Gallery: Old Town church to host new observation platform

News
Artist's rendering of the planned renovation at the Niguliste kirik in Tallinn.
Open gallery
11 photos
News

Visitors to Tallinn's Old Town are set to get a new perspective thanks to a glass elevator to be installed in the bell tower of an iconic church building.

Work starts next week on the project, at the Niguliste kirik (St. Nicholas' Church), to install an elevator which will ferry people between the ground and an observation deck in the 105-meter-high tower (see gallery). A mezzanine floor will also offer a new perspective and space to display art-work.

The observation bay itself will require the opening up of currently battened-down windows, allowing for a 360-degree view of the Old Town and beyond.

While the Niguliste kirik – which does not function as a consecrated church but rather as a museum – is a heritage-protected site, a Soviet-era lift-shaft is still intact, meaning the development can go ahead without infringing regulations.

The lift and observation deck are likely to be open any time from Christmas this year, depending on progress, but certainly by or in 2023, museum director Tarmo Saaret said.

The Estonian Art Museum (Eesti Kunstimuuseum), one of whose facilities the Niguliste hosts, has the money needed for the construction work, Saaret said, but was unable to talk about sums.

Alterations and restorations will be required to existing staircases and beams, while a 16-meter limestone wall at mezzanine level will have climate-control systems installed to protect artworks to be on permanent display therefrom, Saaret added.

While the churches' own bells were destroyed in World War Two, other bells are to make up part of the display also.

The work begins with storing away artwork, from next Monday, January 10.

In addition to the damage suffered in World War Two, the Niguliste kirik's tower was extensively damaged in a fire in 1982.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

05.01

Gallery: Old Town church to host new observation platform

05.01

President Karis appoints ambassadors to Greece, Monaco

05.01

Number of flu infections up significantly from last week

05.01

Minister: Willingness to defend nation must be imbued from kindergarten age

05.01

Real estate prices not expected to drop in midst of wage increases

05.01

New maritime spatial plan to reach government soon

05.01

New head of scientific council wants to retain PERH chief doctor

05.01

Experts: Latest second pillar payout likely to exacerbate inflation

05.01

Health Board: Rate of vaccinated and unvaccinated infected has equalized

05.01

Children will not receive booster doses anytime soon

05.01

Covid self-isolation requirement likely to be cut to five days Updated

05.01

Vaccination coverage may never reach 70 percent

05.01

Experts: Finland's accession to NATO unlikely in near future

05.01

Coalition hinting at unity on energy VAT reduction bill

05.01

Estonia's border lakes popular fishing spots after ATV ban lifted

05.01

Former Swedbank CEO charged with fraud related to bank's Estonia operations

05.01

Health Board: 231 hospitalized patients, 1,491 new cases, 2 death

05.01

Booster dose can be given 5 months after recovery from coronavirus

05.01

National team striker finds new home club in Thailand

05.01

Party ratings: Reform widens gap on EKRE, Center

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

02.01

Irja Lutsar: Omicron strain suggests virus running out of steam

05.01

Health Board: 231 hospitalized patients, 1,491 new cases, 2 death

05.01

Prime minister: NATO allies do not underestimate Russia

05.01

Vaccination coverage may never reach 70 percent

05.01

Covid self-isolation requirement likely to be cut to five days Updated

04.01

UK magazine nominates Estonian jazz artist's album among top for 2021

05.01

Former Swedbank CEO charged with fraud related to bank's Estonia operations

05.01

Health Board: Rate of vaccinated and unvaccinated infected has equalized

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: