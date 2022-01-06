Väo traffic junction construction work ends

Construction is now completed at Väo traffic junction, on the eastern edge of Tallinn, and is now open to drivers. The total cost was €19 million.

The junction connects Peterburi tee, Narva maantee, Tallinna ringtee and Laagna tee.

Four viaducts with 2+2 lanes have been built as well as pedestrian tunnels, bus stops, sound barriers and a network of bicycles and footpaths. Truck, camping and passenger car parks and an access road were built on the south-east side of the junction.

Landscaping will be completed in the spring and road markings will be added when the road surfacing is finished.

The majority of funding - 85 percent - was financed by the European Union's Cohesion Fund. Construction work began in the spring of 2020.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!