Hotels, restaurants seeking thousands of new employees for summer

A hotel in Tallinn.
A hotel in Tallinn. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Estonia's hoteliers and caterers are searching for at least 1,500 workers before the start of this year's summer season, portal Ärileht reports on Wednesday.

These sectors were the most affected by coronavirus restrictions with many businesses making staff redundant.

There are currently more than 700 job offers in hospitality on the website CV Keskus, marketing manager Henry Auväärt told Ärileht, adding this is unusual as jobs in the sector usually decrease over winter.

"Many employers have probably deliberately started recruiting early to outperform competing job offers," he said. "With the increase in seasonal work in 2022, we are expected to see record job vacancies in the field," 

CEO of the Estonian Association of Hotels and Restaurants Killu Maidla thinks at least 1,000–1500 additional staff members will need to be recruited this year and the same amount in the catering industry.  

It is unlikely this number of people can be found, Maidla said, which could lead wage pressure.

Editor: Helen Wright

