Islanders concerned about effects of large wind farms

News
Offshore wind turbines (photo is illustrative).
Offshore wind turbines (photo is illustrative). Source: European Wind Energy Association/Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)
News

Residents living on Saaremaa's Sõrve Penninsular are concerned about the impact of large-scale sea wind farms planned for the area in the coming years.

Planning permission has already been given to build 100 wind turbines in the Baltic Sea off the south coast of Saaremaa but residents say they do not know what effect they will have on the environment on their living space.

But developers would already like to double the size of the initial plans.

If the current effects of small wind turbines can already be felt in the area, what will happen in the future?

"I've experienced a couple of bigger cargo ships pass by. I know what it's like when a house starts to vibrate. But those are two empty cargo ships and it took 20 minutes. What if we have thousands of windmills?" said resident Kaupo Vipp.

ETV's current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported the answer is not known as no similar situations have been recorded elsewhere.

Doctor Antti Kukkela told AK little attention has been paid to the effects on health in maritime spatial planning.

"Research has found that the distribution of low-frequency sound has been measured at a distance of 90 kilometers and is based on wind farms," ​​Kukkela said.

Saaremaa municipality also has little say in where the wind farm will be built.

"Indeed, there is currently no such legal lever that Saaremaa municipality can have a clear say in," said Madis Kallas, the mayor of Saaremaa. He believes it may be possible to find a compromise.

Member of the Saaremaa Parish Council Mihkel Undrest said residents have not been taken into account.

In 2020, planning permission was given to build a wind farm near Sõrve Peninsula and the turbines will need to provide 600-megawatts of energy.

The initial plan was proposed in 2015, but since technology has advanced since then the developer now wants to more than double its capacity to 1,400-megawatt.

There are several more plans to develop wind farms in the Gulf of Riga, such as Utilitas' application to build almost 300 turbines. Additionally, 16 new applications have been submitted for the three development areas, all by companies Utilitas and Sunly Wind. 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:18

Tuesday's electricity prices to rise to €166

14:24

Almost 600,000 people responded to the Estonian e-census

14:14

NATO sending ships, jets to eastern flank

13:59

Estonia's green transition to be led by environment ministry undersecretary

13:25

Gallery: Four Continents Figure Skating Championships ends with gala

12:49

Emergency medicine chief: Pressure on health care system increasing

12:41

Feature: What does the future hold for Estonia's coalition?

11:53

Kallas calls for more US forces in Baltics

11:30

Social Affairs Ministry announces new deputy secretary-general

10:45

Health Board: 321 hospitalized patients, 5,040 new cases, 3 deaths

10:26

Islanders concerned about effects of large wind farms

09:55

Survey: Majority support restoring negative coronavirus test certificates

09:28

Finance ministry against lowering VAT on books, newspapers

08:47

Biden considers sending more troops to Eastern Europe, Baltics

08:12

10 Estonians arrested for trafficking migrants from Belarus

23.01

Loeb wins first WRC rally of the season, Tänak out

23.01

Samost and Aaspõllu discuss tensions on Ukraine border

23.01

Maarja Vaino: Do we find ourselves in the clutches of madmen?

23.01

'Olukorrast riigis': Energy measures merely short-term alleviation

23.01

Henri Kõiv: On a crisis overshadowed by crises

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

22.01

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals from Monday, January 24

21.01

Grocery prices expected to increase fast in coming months

23.01

Ratas: It is time to accept rapid test result on par with Covid certificate

10:45

Health Board: 321 hospitalized patients, 5,040 new cases, 3 deaths

08:12

10 Estonians arrested for trafficking migrants from Belarus

23.01

Maarja Vaino: Do we find ourselves in the clutches of madmen?

08:47

Biden considers sending more troops to Eastern Europe, Baltics

23.01

Hospitals treating 311 for Covid

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: