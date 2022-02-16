Gallery: Wind turbine snaps at Saaremaa wind farm

A wind turbine at the Sõnajalg-owned Salme Wind Farm in Saaremaa snapped on Tuesday. No people were injured in the incident.

"The accident is no big deal," Andres Sõnajalg told Delfi (link in Estonian). "We'll repair it and it will work again."

The turbine in question is an older generation wind turbine produced by Enercon. According to Sõnajalg, the technology used by their Eleon turbines is new and better protected against such situations.

