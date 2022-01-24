Social Affairs Ministry announces new deputy secretary-general

News
Hanna Vseviov.
Hanna Vseviov. Source: sotsiaalministeerium
News

Hanna Vseviov has been announced as the Deputy Secretary-General for Social Affairs of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Communications from Monday.

Vseviov has worked at the Ministry of Social Affairs and Communications since 2010. She acquired a master's degree in social sciences with honors in 2012 and is currently studying for a doctorate in demography. Until 2021, Hanna Vseviov was also a member of the Bureau of the Steering Committee on the Rights of the Child of the Council of Europe.

"Hanna Vseviov is a top expert in the social field, who, as the head of the Department of Children and Families, has made a significant contribution to the development of the field both domestically and elsewhere, bringing the Estonian professional community to the world map internationally," Minister of Social Security Signe Riisalo (Reform) said.

Vseviov said that her goal is to bring state support closer to the people.

"My goal is to make state support for people as invisible, comfortable and proactive as possible. Recent crises also show that the social system must be more flexible and ready to respond quickly to new needs," Vseviov said.

"The development of medicine and technologies and the intelligent use of data allow us to identify and solve social problems much faster and more effectively than before. I want us to be bold in using these opportunities," Vseviov added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:18

Tuesday's electricity prices to rise to €166

14:24

Almost 600,000 people responded to the Estonian e-census

14:14

NATO sending ships, jets to eastern flank

13:59

Estonia's green transition to be led by environment ministry undersecretary

13:25

Gallery: Four Continents Figure Skating Championships ends with gala

12:49

Emergency medicine chief: Pressure on health care system increasing

12:41

Feature: What does the future hold for Estonia's coalition?

11:53

Kallas calls for more US forces in Baltics

11:30

Social Affairs Ministry announces new deputy secretary-general

10:45

Health Board: 321 hospitalized patients, 5,040 new cases, 3 deaths

10:26

Islanders concerned about effects of large wind farms

09:55

Survey: Majority support restoring negative coronavirus test certificates

09:28

Finance ministry against lowering VAT on books, newspapers

08:47

Biden considers sending more troops to Eastern Europe, Baltics

08:12

10 Estonians arrested for trafficking migrants from Belarus

23.01

Loeb wins first WRC rally of the season, Tänak out

23.01

Samost and Aaspõllu discuss tensions on Ukraine border

23.01

Maarja Vaino: Do we find ourselves in the clutches of madmen?

23.01

'Olukorrast riigis': Energy measures merely short-term alleviation

23.01

Henri Kõiv: On a crisis overshadowed by crises

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

22.01

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals from Monday, January 24

21.01

Grocery prices expected to increase fast in coming months

23.01

Ratas: It is time to accept rapid test result on par with Covid certificate

10:45

Health Board: 321 hospitalized patients, 5,040 new cases, 3 deaths

08:12

10 Estonians arrested for trafficking migrants from Belarus

23.01

Maarja Vaino: Do we find ourselves in the clutches of madmen?

08:47

Biden considers sending more troops to Eastern Europe, Baltics

23.01

Hospitals treating 311 for Covid

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: