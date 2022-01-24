Social Affairs Ministry announces new deputy secretary-general

Hanna Vseviov has been announced as the Deputy Secretary-General for Social Affairs of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Communications from Monday.

Vseviov has worked at the Ministry of Social Affairs and Communications since 2010. She acquired a master's degree in social sciences with honors in 2012 and is currently studying for a doctorate in demography. Until 2021, Hanna Vseviov was also a member of the Bureau of the Steering Committee on the Rights of the Child of the Council of Europe.

"Hanna Vseviov is a top expert in the social field, who, as the head of the Department of Children and Families, has made a significant contribution to the development of the field both domestically and elsewhere, bringing the Estonian professional community to the world map internationally," Minister of Social Security Signe Riisalo (Reform) said.

Vseviov said that her goal is to bring state support closer to the people.

"My goal is to make state support for people as invisible, comfortable and proactive as possible. Recent crises also show that the social system must be more flexible and ready to respond quickly to new needs," Vseviov said.

"The development of medicine and technologies and the intelligent use of data allow us to identify and solve social problems much faster and more effectively than before. I want us to be bold in using these opportunities," Vseviov added.

--

