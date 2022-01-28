Haapsalu, Lääne-Nigula planning to open Noarootsi ice road

Haapsalu, Lääne-Nigula municipality and the Transport Administration have reached an agreement to open the Noarootsi ice road if the weather proves favorable.

Mayor Urmas Sukles said a contract will likely be signed on Monday with the company Paralepa Sadam, which won a tender, and discussions about building the road across Haapsalu Bay will start next week.

If it is cold enough, the Haapsalu-Noarootsi ice road could open at the end of next week.

Before the road is opened, vehicles are not allowed to drive on the ice as one has already sunk this month in Haapsalu Bay.

Sukles said the road is needed so people from Noarootsi can easily and directly travel to Haapsalu.

"The people of Haapsalu need it in the sense that, since it is probably the only ice road in Estonia, I think it brings people here from other parts of Estonia and maybe also from Latvia and Finland and Europe," he told "Aktuaalne kaamera" on Thursday.

The tender, led by Haapsalu, foresees the cost of construction and maintenance of the ice road for up to 20 days totaling 30,000.

The majority of ice roads will not be used this year to save money after budget cuts were imposed by the government.

