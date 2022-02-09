New chief-conductor of Voces Tallinn choir is Veronika Portsmuth

Veronika Portsmuth has beeen elected the new chief conductor and artistic director of the Voces Tallinn Chamber Choir, until 2019 known as Voces Musicales.

"We will continue to perform Voces Tallinn's meaningful and demanding repertoire, expanding the permanent repertoire towards more modern music. I consider it important to continue developing the choir's vocal image, collaborating with the best Estonian and foreign performers and composers," Portsmuth said of her appointment.

"Being near the making of the choir myself and a singer for many years, I am pleased to resonate again with the high-quality choir. I am also pleased that the singers have welcomed me well, and I believe that the collaboration will be full of energy and exciting music projects," she said.

The Voces Tallinn Choir was founded in 1999, and since then the choir has participated in competitions and given numerous concerts both in Estonia and abroad.

The chief conductor of the choir in the first 10 seasons was the current artistic advisor Risto Joost; in the following seasons, the conductors were Endrik Üksvärav, Kaspar Mänd, Valter Soosalu, Galina Morozova-Iljenko, Benjamin Kirk and Mai Simson.

