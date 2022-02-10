Kontaveit through to St. Petersburg quarter finals

Anett Kontaveit is through to the quarter-finals of the WTA500 St. Petersburg tournament in Russia, after defeating Sorana Cîrstea of Romania, in straight sets, 6:4, 7:5.

Kontaveit had overcome Jil Teichmann (Switzerland) in three sets, 6:3, 1:6, 6:3 in round one of the tournament, officially called the St. Petersburg Ladies' Trophy and held at the Sibur Arena.

Set one started fairly evenly, with Kontaveit, ranked 9th in the world, 4:2 up at one point, until her opponent leveled the score in games at 4:4.

Kontaveit then held her serve in a close ninth game, and broke the Romanian's serve in the next game to take the set 6:4.

Set two was much the same, with both players holding their serves early on until Cirstea, ranked 31st in the world, broke the Estonian's serve to make things 4:3 in her favor. However, Kontaveit returned the favor in the next game and then held her serve, with the scoreline see-sawing back to 5:4 to the Estonian.

While the Romanian held her serve to even things out once again, Kontaveit held and then broke, and took the set 7:5 and with it the match.

Kontaveit will meet Tokyo olympics gold medalist Belinda Bencic (WTA 24), who beat Kaja Juvan (Slovenia, WTA 102) 6: 1, 7: 6 (7: 2) in the preceding round.

Kontaveit and Juvan have played each other competitively once before, at the 2020 U.S. Open, with the Estonian winning that encounter.

