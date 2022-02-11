Level of coronavirus in wastewater rising

The spread of coronavirus in wastewater is widespread across Estonia and is increasing, the Health Board's wastewater survey shows this week.

Samples from the study show coronavirus is present in Tallinn, Tartu, Pärnu and Narva. The level is lower in Võru and Jõgeva.

"Compared to the previous week, the virus level has increased in Kuressaare, Rapla, Jõgeva, Peetri region, Valga and Põlva," Merli Jõemaa, adviser of the Environmental Health Department of the Health Board, said.

The agency takes 34 samples from across the country to determine the results.

