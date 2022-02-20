Former Estonian communist party leader Karl Vaino dies

News
Karl Vaino, 1923-2022.
Karl Vaino, 1923-2022. Source: ERR
News

Former First Secretary of the Communist Party of Estonia Karl Vaino has died, at the age of 98, ETV news show 'Aktuaalne kaamera' (AK) reported Saturday.

His death was announced on the website of a Russian Orthodox church in Borodino, just north of Moscow (not the same Borodino as the scene of the famous battle of 1812 – ed.).

The Church of the Epiphany (link in Russian) stated that Vaino was buried on February 14 near a Soviet-era war memorial.

Born in May 1923, Vaino was ethnically Estonian and had a common Estonian second name, but grew up in Russia, only later moving to the Estonian SSR.

He was First Secretary of the Communist Party of Estonia from 1978 through to 1988, the first year of the Singing Revolution which culminated in full Estonian independence from the Soviet Union three years later. A hardliner, Vaino was replaced by the more moderate Vaino Väljas in summer 1988, after which he left Estonia for good, settling in Moscow.

Vaino spoke Estonian as a second language, and publicly only on rare occasions. His grandson, Anton Vaino, is current Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:51

Former Estonian communist party leader Karl Vaino dies

19.02

Gallery: Statue of author Jaan Kross unveiled in Tallinn's Old Town

19.02

Gallery: Estonian Green Party elect new chairmen

19.02

Coronavirus update: 288 patients, 6,975 new cases, 6 deaths

19.02

Estonia calls on Russia to stop 'provocations, disinformation campaign'

19.02

Coronavirus level in wastewater falling, possibly due to heavy rain

19.02

Foreign ministry advises against travel to Russian-Ukrainian border regions

19.02

Estonia signs de-escalation, transparency joint statement

19.02

Baltic leaders discuss Ukraine, NATO presence with US vice president

18.02

First batch of Estonia-donated Javelin missiles arrive in Ukraine

18.02

New Tallinn schools' price tags swell, construction deadlines unchanged

18.02

Estonian Film Institute distributes first subsidies in 2022

18.02

State has no intention of curbing millions of euros' worth of PCR testing

18.02

Anett Kontaveit comes out in support of Tallinn WTA tournament

18.02

Gallery: Ülemiste mall extension to coincide with Rail Baltica opening

18.02

Central Bank: Interest rates on loans and deposits fell substantially to Q4

18.02

Eesti Gaas: March prices to consumer to be announced month-end

18.02

Hospital chief: Responsible people shouldn't need restrictions

18.02

University of Tartu study: COVID-19 infection linked to excess mortality

18.02

War Museum to host battle reenactment ahead of Independence Day

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

19.02

Estonia calls on Russia to stop 'provocations, disinformation campaign'

19.02

Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from February 21

16.02

Gallery: Wind turbine snaps at Saaremaa wind farm

19.02

Coronavirus update: 288 patients, 6,975 new cases, 6 deaths

19.02

Gallery: Statue of author Jaan Kross unveiled in Tallinn's Old Town

19.02

Baltic leaders discuss Ukraine, NATO presence with US vice president

18.02

Health Board showing red light to Rail Baltic's Ülemiste terminal

18.02

First batch of Estonia-donated Javelin missiles arrive in Ukraine

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: