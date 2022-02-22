Kontaveit through to round three in Qatar

Sports
Anett Kontaveit
Anett Kontaveit Source: Jimmy48 Photography/Social Media
Sports

Anett Kontaveit is through to round three of the top-tier WTA 1000 Qatar TotalEnergies Open after beating Ana Konjuh (Croatia) in Doha in straight sets, 6:2, 6:3.

Kontaveit, ranked 7th in the world, went into the game with a 2-0 record over the Croat, ranked 51st worldwide, with the last encounter taking place back in 2018 in Stuttgart.

The game was played on hard courts at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex in Doha which, given the location, meant no indoor venue was needed - somewhat of a Kontaveit meme of late (see tweet below).

Both players struggled with their service in set one, though while Kontaveit was broken twice, Konjuh had lost all four of her service games, making the score 6:2 to the Estonian.

Kontaveit continued the form at the start of set two, breaking her opponent's serve and taking a 3:0 lead. Both players held their serves after that, meaning Kontaveit came off victorious 6:3 in the second set, handing her the match.

The stats on service showed a below-60 percent first serve success rate for both players in set one, rising to 70 percent for Kontaveit, compared with 63 percent for Konjuh, in the second set.

Both players picked up more than 70 percent of their points off the first serve.

Kontaveit faces either Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic, 21st in the world) or Elise Mertans (Belgium, 26th) in round three.

Kvitova has a 5:3 head-to-head record over Kontaveit, while Mertans has won three times to Kontaveit's one, in their encounters so far.

On Monday Kontaveit fell one spot from her all-time career-high ranking of sixth in the world, in the freshly published WTA lists, while her compatriot, Kaia Kanepi, also fell one place, to 63rd

Kontaveit broke the top 10 for the first time late last year off the back of a strong second-half of the season, rising to sixth after her victory in the St. Petersburg tournament earlier this month.

Her defeated opponent in that game, Maria Sakkari (Greece) overtook Kontaveit to sixth place in Monday's WTA rankings.

The top five are: Ashleigh Barty (Australia), Arina Sabalenka (Belarus), Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic), Paula Badosa (Spain) and Karoline Pliskova (Czech Republic).

Latvia's top player, Jelena Ostapenko, is now 13th after winning last week's WTA500 tournament in Dubai.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09:00

Kontaveit through to round three in Qatar

08:24

Karis: Estonia will never accept Russia's recognition of breakaway regions Updated

08:14

President Karis to meet Ukrainian president in Kyiv Tuesday

21.02

Kallas: Recognition of Ukraine's breakaway republics a 'serious escalation' Updated

21.02

President unveils, signs giant state birthday card in independence week

21.02

Foreign minister set for mid-week visit to Ukraine

21.02

President Karis recognizing 148 people with state awards this year

21.02

Health minister rejects calls for 'key worker' Covid quarantine shortening

21.02

Ministry: Births in January down slightly on year, at 905

21.02

Samost ja Aaspõllu: Kallas has steered successful course in crisis so far

21.02

Coronavirus update: 327 patients, 2,981 new cases, 8 deaths

21.02

ABB to lay off up to 250 finance center staff

21.02

Snow-melt reveals full extent of Tallinn red cycle lanes debacle

21.02

Scandinavians dominate Tartu ski marathon

21.02

Ida-Viru company inks electric bus production deal with South Korean firm

20.02

Former Estonian communist party leader Karl Vaino dies

19.02

Gallery: Statue of author Jaan Kross unveiled in Tallinn's Old Town

19.02

Gallery: Estonian Green Party elect new chairmen

19.02

Coronavirus update: 288 patients, 6,975 new cases, 6 deaths

19.02

Estonia calls on Russia to stop 'provocations, disinformation campaign'

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

21.02

Snow-melt reveals full extent of Tallinn red cycle lanes debacle

19.02

Estonia calls on Russia to stop 'provocations, disinformation campaign'

21.02

Kallas: Recognition of Ukraine's breakaway republics a 'serious escalation' Updated

21.02

ABB to lay off up to 250 finance center staff

08:24

Karis: Estonia will never accept Russia's recognition of breakaway regions Updated

21.02

Coronavirus update: 327 patients, 2,981 new cases, 8 deaths

16.02

Gallery: Wind turbine snaps at Saaremaa wind farm

19.02

Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from February 21

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: