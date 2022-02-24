Ratas: Russia's invasion 'savage attack' against EU security, values

news
Jüri Ratas speaking at the flag-raising ceremony on February 24, 2022.
Jüri Ratas speaking at the flag-raising ceremony on February 24, 2022. Source: Erik Peinar, Chancellery of the Riigikogu
news

Speaker of the Riigikogu Jüri Ratas branded Russia's invasion of Ukraine a "savage attack" against European Security and shared democratic values.

Speaking at the flag-raising ceremony which marks the start of Estonia's Independence Day, he said that Russia had launched a full-scale military attack against Ukraine.

The government has decided to start consultations with NATO allies on the basis of Article 4.

"I condemn the totally unjustified aggression against free and peaceful Ukraine. War will bring along much suffering and human victims. It will have an impact on global security. Today, we all are with the country and people of Ukraine in our thoughts and prayers," Ratas said.

"Our response to Russia's aggression in Ukraine is a resounding NO. This is a savage attack against the foundations of European security and our shared democratic values." the official said.

He the unity of the European Union and NATO, their mutual cooperation and support to Ukraine was stronger than ever.

At approximately 6 a.m. Russia launched an attack on Ukraine having massed tens of thousands of troops on the country's north, east and southern borders over the last several months.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

