Finland allows Estonia to send weapons to Ukraine

The Finnish Government on Sunday formally granted Estonia permission to send weapons previously purchased from the country to Ukraine.

In a statement, the government said it had "granted Estonia a license to re-export to Ukraine artillery guns and their ammunition".

More than a month ago Estonia requested permission to donate 122-millimeter howitzers to its ally as Russia massed tens of thousands of troops on Ukraine's borders.

Under law, the weapons' previous owners - Germany and Finland - also needed to grant permission before Estonia could send them.

Germany gave the go-head yesterday a government u-turn. The Finnish foreign minister previously said Finland would agree to do so if Germany did.

On Sunday, Finland said will send Ukraine 2,000 bulletproof vests, 2,000 composite helmets, 100 stretchers as well as equipment for two emergency medical care stations.

