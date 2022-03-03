Coach companies still traveling between Tallinn-St. Petersburg

International coach companies are still traveling between Estonia and Russia despite tensions caused by the war in Ukraine.

Lux Express' connections between St. Petersburg, Helsinki and Tallinn and still operational to make sure citizens can get home after a flight ban between Russia and EU countries was introduced last week.

Marlis Soomets, head of Marketing and Communications at the bus company, said on Wednesday: "Lux Express is of the opinion that during such a difficult period, it is especially important to allow our citizens to return home."

EcoLines is also still traveling to Russia.



