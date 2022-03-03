Baltic energy ministers call for Ukraine to join European grid

The energy ministers from Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania called for Ukraine to be able to join the Continental Europe grid under an accelerated process on Wednesday.

In a joint statement, they said the three countries will work together to ensure their own energy independence from Russia and to "encourage the acceleration of the process of integrating Ukraine's electricity system into Europe's synchronous zone".

The minister also called on others to join their call to speed and condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine.

"Energy is one of the most critical elements playing an important role in the continent's overall security structure — even more so in these unprecedented circumstances," they wrote.

The statement was signed by the Estonian Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Taavi Aas, Latvian Minister of Economics Janis Vitenbergs and Lithuanian Minister of Energy Dainius Kreivys.

The full statement is republished below:

"Energy is one of the most critical elements playing an important role in the continent's overall security structure — even more so in these unprecedented circumstances. The Baltic States have so far shown the ability to cooperate in different situations, and our unity is strong and with a bold history. We are committed to ensuring our energy independence today and beyond in a spirit of regional cooperation through a common and coordinated approach giving full priority to the Baltic electricity system synchronization with the Continental Europe.

"In these terrifying times for the people of Ukraine and horrifying for the rest of the continent, we stand united with Ukraine and encourage all the European Union Ministers responsible for energy to join our efforts to promote independence from Russian energy and to urge the integration of Ukraine into the synchronous grid of Continental Europe.

"Let's agree on clear cooperation mechanisms to reinforce our activities in the field of energy security in Ukraine and rest of Europe!

"Slava Ukraini!"

