Temporary checks introduced on Estonian-Latvian border

Temporary checks will be imposed on the Estonian-Latvian border from Thursday afternoon to "streamline the entry" of Ukrainians into the country, the Estonian government said.

Minister of Interior Kristian Jaani (Center) said this will help give a better overview of people arriving and information can be provided as soon as people enter Estonia.

The decree applies equally to Ukrainian citizens and their family members

"It is important to emphasize here that, by law, we consider spouses and descendants to be family members - parents and children - regardless of their nationality," he said.

Four temporary checkpoints will be re-established in Valga (3) and Ikla (1) for an initial period of 10 days.

Citizens of Estonia and the European Union must also be prepared to show their documents.

Director-General of the Police and Border Guard Board Elmar Vaher said during the last four days, police officers have been in contact with over 1,000 Ukrainians near the border in Southern Estonia.

Among them were Ukrainians passing through the country, local residents as well as peple fleeing to Estonia.

