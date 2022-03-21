Estonian PM to CNN: Putin must not win this war

Putin must not win the war in Ukraine, Prime Minister of Estonia Kaja Kallas told CNN on Sunday, adding that it is heartbreaking to look at what Putin is doing in Ukraine.

"We are doing everything we can to support and help Ukraine in this war. Putin must not win this war," Kallas old "State of the Union."

The PM said that NATO's goal must be to end the war using "smart containment" that would take switching from deterrence to a secure defense posture. This would require international cooperation for mutually boosting defensive capacity.

"There are some capabilities that are too expensive for any one state to develop independently, while tackling them together in Europe can make us stronger," Kallas said.

The premiere went on to say that the isolation of Russia needs to continue on all possible levels.

Regarding Poland's proposal of deploying a NATO peacekeeping mission to Ukraine, Kallas said that this would first require peace, while it does not seem to be in Russia's plans.

"Therefore, we should first achieve peace before we can keep it. But sometimes the will to use military force is needed to have peace," Kallas said.

Asked about whether all-out war in Europe is a possibility, Kallas said that the third world war is not on the horizon, and that allies' focus needs to be on making sure the war does not spill over to other states.

--

