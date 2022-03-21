Utilitas to carry out thermal imaging over Tallinn Monday, Tuesday

Tallinn.
Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Energy company Utilitas will carry out thermal imaging of district heating pipelines over Tallinn to map the technical condition of the pipelines. Helicopter flights will take place late in the evening.

The images will provide an overview of the condition of the heat pipelines and help to identify potential weak points in the heat network.

It will carried out in Tallinn on March 21 and 22 between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m.

The helicopter will fly over the same location approximately three times, which means that the helicopter will be heard for about 15 minutes at a single location.

Even though the flights take place at an altitude of between 300 and 400 meters, the helicopter's sound can still be heard late at night in residents' homes.

Utilitas apologizes for any inconvenience.

In the coming days, thermal photos will also be taken in Maardu, Keila and Haapsalu.

Editor: Helen Wright

