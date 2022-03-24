Wednesday saw 588 refugees arrive in Estonia

Wednesday saw the arrival of 588 Ukrainian war refugees of whom 191 were children and 149 people who plan to move on to other countries.

Daily arrival figures have been falling for the last few days, with 769 people coming on Monday (143 transit travelers) and 738 (193 transit) on Tuesday.

Last week saw daily figures of 1,200-1,900 people.

Estonia has received 22,624 Ukrainian war refugees since February 27.

A total of 6,550 temporary protection applications have been registered. Accommodation has been provided for 6,106 people, including 2,264 children.

The latest refugee figures are available at a special PPA website.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!