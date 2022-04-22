Finland wins cyber defence exercise Locked Shields 2022

Finland won Locked Shields 2022, the world's largest and most complex international live-fire exercise.

The joint team Lithuania-Poland took second place, followed by the joint Estonian-Georgian team. In total, 24 teams participated in this year's exercise.

The exercise evolved around 5500 virtualized systems that were subject to more than 8000 live-fire attacks.

The teams had to be effective in reporting incidents, executing strategic decisions and solving forensic, legal and information operations challenges. 

The result was a very close run, said Carry Kangur, head of Cyber Exercises at the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCDCOE).

"The winning team demonstrated solid defense against network and web attacks and they excelled in situation reporting. Overall they scored above average in all categories and this is one of the important aims of Locked Shields. The most successful are the teams who manage to tackle all challenges in different categories as the strategic decision-makers and technicians will have to work together to properly address all the elements of a large-scale cyber-attack," he said.  

Locked Shields 2022 was organized by CCDCOE in cooperation with NATO, Siemens; TalTech; Clarified Security; Arctic Security; CR14. The Centre also acknowledges the unique elements added to Locked Shields 2022 by Microsoft, the Financial Service Information Sharing and Analysis Center (FS ISAC), SpaceIT, Fortinet.

Editor: Helen Wright

