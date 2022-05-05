More than 28,400 civil servants working in Estonia last year

The number of civil servants working in Estonia increased by 53 last year, bringing the total number of people working for public authorities and local governments in 2021 to 28,424. Civil service jobs accounted for 2.9 percent of the country's total workforce.

"In crises, the initial burden falls on existing government personnel," Minister of Public Administration Jaak Aab (Center). "This means additional duties, overtime and, in some areas, retraining."

He noted, however, that while the number of civil servants increased last year, it currently remains around the 3 percent mark of the country's total workforce.

A total of 28,424 people worked in the civil service in Estonia last year, accounting for 2.9 percent of the country's working age population (aged 15-74). Of these, 22,922 were employed by the state and 5,502 by local governments.

The net total increased by 53, with 88 civil servants starting work at state authorities and 34 civil servants leaving work in local governments. The biggest increase was seen among special servants at 21 new people. Special servants make up 37 percent of Estonia's civil service.

Last year, the civil service sector's average gross monthly pay stood at €1,851.

