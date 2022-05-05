Land Board uploads new aerial photographs of Estonia

New aerial photographs of Tallinn, Pärnu, Tartu, Viljandi, Kuressaare and several smaller cities in Southern Estonia have been released by the Land Board.

The photos can be viewed online and new sets are taken every couple of years. This spring, the agency will photograph Hiiumaa island, Narva and other areas in the south.

More photos will be uploaded during the first half of the summer.

The photographs help the government create up-to-date maps and spatial data registers.

