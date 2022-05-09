Expert: Troops making a last stand hard to beat

Azov fighters defending the Azovstal factory site, the last base of Ukrainian forces in Mariupol, have said that they will fight to the last man and drop of blood which kind of force is extremely difficult to defeat, Col. Mati Tikerpuu, head of training at the Defense Forces Headquarters, said.

Azov fighters said during an online press conference on Sunday that even though the Ukraine government has not sent them help, they have orders to defend the city which they will do until the last man and drop of blood.

There are many places at the territory of the Azovstal factory, which is approximately the size of the city of Keila, that are well-suited for an ambush, Col. Tikerpuu said.

"How do they stand up to the attackers? They are morally superior, they are fighting for their homeland, and they are ready to fight to the last drop of blood. It is extremely difficult to defeat such a force," he added.

According to Tikerpuu, the Ukrainians were ready for a longer fight and therefore it can be assumed, that a lot of ammunition has been stockpiled at Azovstal's factory shelters.

"Since the conflict has been going on for several months, the equipment might run out at some point. Even large stocks run out. When this happens, it will be a difficult situation, one will have to start taking ammunition from dead bodies to continue the fight," said Tikerpuu.