Interview: Germany's dependence on Russian energy is difficult and painful

Germany's dependence on Russian energy is "very difficult and painful for us", and many officials now regret their earlier approach to the country, Franziska Brantner, state secretary at the German Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Protection, said in an interview with ETV's foreign affairs show Välisilm.

The interview was broadcast on Monday (May 9) evening and discusses Germany's energy policy, reliance on Russian gas and German-Russian relations.

Dr. Brantner is a member of the coalition Green Party and has been serving as Parliamentary State Secretary in the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action in the coalition government of Chancellor Olaf Scholz since 2021

Listen to the interview, carried out in Engish and starting at around 1 minute 15 seconds, above.

Editor: Helen Wright

