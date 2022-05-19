Ukrainian refugees arriving in Estonia passes 38,500

More than 38,500 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Estonia with the intention to stay for the foreseeable future, data from the Police and Border Guard Board ( PPA) shows.

So far 38,702 have arrived in Estonia since the start of the war in Ukraine on February 24, which is almost 3 percent of Estonia's total population. The majority are women and children.

Of these, almost 26,000 people have registered for temporary protection, totaling 2 percent of Estonia's population.

Between 300-500 people are still arriving every day and they are mostly crossing the eastern border from Russia into Estonia. Approximately half are in transit to other countries, conversations with border guards suggest.

In comparison, more than 50,000 people have registered in Lithuania and over 22,000 in Latvia.

