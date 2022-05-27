Statistics: Average monthly wage up 8 percent on year to Q1 2022 in Estonia

Average monthly wage grew 8.1 percent on year to Q1 2022.
Average monthly wage grew 8.1 percent on year to Q1 2022. Source: Raten-Kauf / Pixabay
The average gross monthly wage in Estonia rose by 8.1 percent on year to the first quarter of 2022 (Q1 2022), state agency Statistics Estonia reports, to €1,593.

Argo Tarkiainen, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said: "Average gross wages were the lowest in accommodation and food services (€974), other services (€1,160), and real estate activities (€1,162)," adding that the highest gross monthly wages were to be had in ICT (€2,871), financial and insurance activities (€2,764), and in the energy sector (€2,655).

In most of these sectors, wages also grew.

"Wages increased the most in the energy sector (by 15.7 percent) and accommodation and food service activities (15 percent)," added Tarkiainen, while they fell, slightly, only in other service activities (1.3 percent).

By region, the highest gross monthly wages are in Harju County, including Tallinn (€1,744) as well as in Tartu County (€1,583).

They were lowest in Valga (€1,130) and Hiiu counties (€1,033)

Year-on.year, the biggest growth in wages and salaries was recorded in Põlva (by 14.8 percent) and Ida-Viru counties (13.2 percent).

The largest falls over that period were posted on Hiiumaa (10.1 percent) and in Valga County (0.8 percent).

Wage growth in Estonia. Source: Statistics Estonia

The questionnaire "Wages and salaries and labor force" formed the basis of the above figures, Statistics Estonia says. The agency falls under the remit of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications.

More detailed information is here and here.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

